Photo 2431
Brutus and his family
Nala, Juno and Athena. They just look so content and happy to be together.
I have no Idea what happened to the thirs cub. I have never seen it and always forget to ask.
8th September 2023
8th Sep 23
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
drakenstein-lion-park
Elyse Klemchuk
A huge fav for this gorgeous family!
September 8th, 2023
Babs
ace
They look very superior don't they
September 8th, 2023
