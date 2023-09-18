Sign up
Photo 2441
Coming towards me
at a very slow pace. I was rather surprised as none have ever come to the fence.
That made it rather difficult as I was shooting through the fence.
18th September 2023
18th Sep 23
1
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8084
photos
306
followers
171
following
Tags
lion-park
winghong_ho
Beautiful, but he looks a bit thin.
September 18th, 2023
