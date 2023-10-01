Previous
A new kid on the block by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2454

A new kid on the block

sharing our estate with us. It is always wonderful to see the herd roaming around or resting at the amphitheatre.

There have been quite a few newborns these last few weeks and here is one of them.
1st October 2023 1st Oct 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Photo Details

Brian ace
Well spotted and captured.
October 1st, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
So cute
October 1st, 2023  
Suzanne ace
How wonderful to have the wildlife all around you.
October 1st, 2023  
Christine Louise
Lovely, I like the low angle you have used to capture them. It must be a very special place you live with such interesting creatures around you.
October 1st, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Ah, sweet.
October 1st, 2023  
Babs ace
Aw so sweet
October 1st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Sweet
October 1st, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Looks like you are running along side them😉 the new kid is very cute
October 1st, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Oh so sweet.
October 1st, 2023  
