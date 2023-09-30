Previous
On the prowl by ludwigsdiana
On the prowl

There are about 8 cheetahs at the outreach and they regularly change them around and put them in different areas.

The first thing they do is walk all along the fence and sniff at the smell of the ones that have been there previously.

The areas are all different sizes, so they get the chance to run around and chase each other.
30th September 2023 30th Sep 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Issi Bannerman ace
Wonderful shot and processing.
September 30th, 2023  
