Photo 2453
On the prowl
There are about 8 cheetahs at the outreach and they regularly change them around and put them in different areas.
The first thing they do is walk all along the fence and sniff at the smell of the ones that have been there previously.
The areas are all different sizes, so they get the chance to run around and chase each other.
30th September 2023
30th Sep 23
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Tags
cheetah-outreach.
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wonderful shot and processing.
September 30th, 2023
