Suddenly she was there by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2489

Suddenly she was there

and flew into the frame. I was so surprised as I was taking photos of the beautiful pincushions and was not prepared for it.

These pincushions are a new variety to me and I found them fascinating.
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Diana
Louise & Ken
And she's in perfect focus!!! What a gift that was!
November 5th, 2023  
