Previous
Photo 2489
Suddenly she was there
and flew into the frame. I was so surprised as I was taking photos of the beautiful pincushions and was not prepared for it.
These pincushions are a new variety to me and I found them fascinating.
5th November 2023
5th Nov 23
1
3
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8276
photos
309
followers
177
following
681% complete
Tags
female-sunbird-kirstenbosch
Louise & Ken
And she's in perfect focus!!! What a gift that was!
November 5th, 2023
