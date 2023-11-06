Sign up
Previous
Photo 2490
Amused by these birds
who are the most unusual ones here. Their bellies are fur, they have unusual hairstyles, red feet and very long tails.
They sit on branches as if they are sitting on chairs with the tail balanced on another branch. always appearing in groups.
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
2
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
mousebird
Issi Bannerman
ace
Such little cuties. All fluffy!
November 6th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh wow the dof is gorgeous
November 6th, 2023
