Photo 2704
So friendly and inquisitive
that he clung to the fence right in front of my camera.
I went away and came back later, but he was just as happy to see me.
I am amazed that the camera did not get more fence on some shots. I had to remove a bit under his chin.
7th June 2024
7th Jun 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9106
photos
299
followers
145
following
740% complete
Tags
macaw
narayani
ace
Fabulous portrait!
June 7th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Super details
June 7th, 2024
