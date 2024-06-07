Previous
So friendly and inquisitive by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2704

So friendly and inquisitive

that he clung to the fence right in front of my camera.

I went away and came back later, but he was just as happy to see me.

I am amazed that the camera did not get more fence on some shots. I had to remove a bit under his chin.
Diana

narayani ace
Fabulous portrait!
June 7th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Super details
June 7th, 2024  
