Photo 2499
Perfect mating colours
maybe he has not found his mate yet. Amazing how different they all start to look again.
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8316
photos
310
followers
178
following
Tags
red-bishop
Brian
ace
Awesome. Love the bokeh and effect in the background 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
November 15th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Just beautiful. Love the processing and the colours of this gorgeous bird.
November 15th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Great shot. Fabulous colours
November 15th, 2023
moni kozi
Wow! Great shot!
November 15th, 2023
