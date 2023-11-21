Sign up
Photo 2505
In need of some alterations
as the weaver was not quite satisfied.
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
4
4
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8340
photos
309
followers
157
following
Tags
cape-weaver
Dorothy
ace
Fascinating ! Such a beautiful nest!
November 21st, 2023
Beverley
ace
Loveliness - I really like this presentation
November 21st, 2023
Joy's Focus
ace
Lovely capture!
November 21st, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Great capture. A beautiful bird.
November 21st, 2023
