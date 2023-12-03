Previous
The big hungry chick by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2517

The big hungry chick

chasing mum in the olive grove. This is one of the chicks born a while ago in my neighbours tree. It must have fallen out of the nest as it has a broken foot.

It screeches when it is hungry and chases the poor mum who gets no peace.

The chick is at the back and the poor dikkop does not have a clue as to what is going on.
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Mags ace
Such unusual birds!
December 3rd, 2023  
