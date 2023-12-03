Sign up
Previous
Photo 2517
The big hungry chick
chasing mum in the olive grove. This is one of the chicks born a while ago in my neighbours tree. It must have fallen out of the nest as it has a broken foot.
It screeches when it is hungry and chases the poor mum who gets no peace.
The chick is at the back and the poor dikkop does not have a clue as to what is going on.
3rd December 2023
3rd Dec 23
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8388
photos
303
followers
153
following
689% complete
Tags
noisy-hadeda-ibis
Mags
ace
Such unusual birds!
December 3rd, 2023
