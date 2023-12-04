Previous
Listening carefully by ludwigsdiana
Listening carefully

and trying to figure out where the threat is.

I went to Kirstenbosch with my sister to see the last of the pincushions before they die off during summer.
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Christine Sztukowski ace
These plants are so beautiful and to have them top with a fabulous bird has to be the best day ever
December 4th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Great capture.
December 4th, 2023  
judith deacon
great capture, and on one of my favourite plants too!
December 4th, 2023  
