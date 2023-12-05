Sign up
Previous
Photo 2519
Still fiddling with the nest
Sorry if there is an overload of weavers, but what does one do when you see forty nests every day!
Most have dried up by now but there are still a few newcomers, maybe practicing for next season.
5th December 2023
5th Dec 23
5
3
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8396
photos
303
followers
153
following
2512
2513
2514
2515
2516
2517
2518
2519
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
Fun shots
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
cape-weaver
CC Folk
ace
fav
December 5th, 2023
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful effect!
December 5th, 2023
moni kozi
Great shot
December 5th, 2023
Christina
ace
I don't mind - they are pretty cool :)
December 5th, 2023
Babs
ace
Hope his nest turns out to be a palace for his lady friend
December 5th, 2023
