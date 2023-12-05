Previous
Still fiddling with the nest by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2519

Still fiddling with the nest

Sorry if there is an overload of weavers, but what does one do when you see forty nests every day!

Most have dried up by now but there are still a few newcomers, maybe practicing for next season.
5th December 2023 5th Dec 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
690% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

CC Folk ace
fav
December 5th, 2023  
Dorothy ace
Beautiful effect!
December 5th, 2023  
moni kozi
Great shot
December 5th, 2023  
Christina ace
I don't mind - they are pretty cool :)
December 5th, 2023  
Babs ace
Hope his nest turns out to be a palace for his lady friend
December 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise