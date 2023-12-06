Previous
Looking for it's mother by ludwigsdiana
Looking for it's mother

this Hadeda is driving us quite nuts. It sits on the neighbours' wall just below where the nest used to be. It screeches all day if mum does not show up.

Either that or it is in the olive grove doing the same.

I could not resist this photo op as the saun the the plumage so beautifully.
6th December 2023

Diana

ludwigsdiana
