Photo 2520
Looking for it's mother
this Hadeda is driving us quite nuts. It sits on the neighbours' wall just below where the nest used to be. It screeches all day if mum does not show up.
Either that or it is in the olive grove doing the same.
I could not resist this photo op as the saun the the plumage so beautifully.
6th December 2023
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Fun shots
Tags
hadeda-ibis
