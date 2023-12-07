Sign up
Photo 2521
Still some pincushions left
at Kirstenbosch. Tuesdays is pensioners special and I get in for free. The weather was good and I ran around there for a few hours while hubby played golf.
7th December 2023
7th Dec 23
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
double-collared-sunbird
Suzanne
ace
Gorgeous!
December 7th, 2023
narayani
ace
Those birds are stunning!
December 7th, 2023
Babs
ace
Lovely bold colours
December 7th, 2023
