Still some pincushions left by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2521

Still some pincushions left

at Kirstenbosch. Tuesdays is pensioners special and I get in for free. The weather was good and I ran around there for a few hours while hubby played golf.
7th December 2023 7th Dec 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Suzanne
Gorgeous!
December 7th, 2023  
narayani
Those birds are stunning!
December 7th, 2023  
Babs
Lovely bold colours
December 7th, 2023  
