Photo 2552
Look Mom
someone is shooting at us! These just have to be the funniest and cutest little animals.
There is a place in Stellenbosch called exotic animals which the game ranger at Villeira told us about. I had never heard of it before and will certainly visit again.
Katja and I were delighted that one could walk around in the cage of these lovely animals.
7th January 2024
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
lemurs
Chris Cook
ace
I love these meerkats
January 7th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a great shot. The baby looks almost as big as mum
January 7th, 2024
Brigette
ace
Awesome shot
They’re very funny to watch
January 7th, 2024
Louise & Ken
ace
No wonder you were able to get some sensational photos! They are absolutely charming!
January 7th, 2024
They’re very funny to watch