Look Mom by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2552

Look Mom

someone is shooting at us! These just have to be the funniest and cutest little animals.

There is a place in Stellenbosch called exotic animals which the game ranger at Villeira told us about. I had never heard of it before and will certainly visit again.

Katja and I were delighted that one could walk around in the cage of these lovely animals.
7th January 2024

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Diana
Chris Cook ace
I love these meerkats
January 7th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a great shot. The baby looks almost as big as mum
January 7th, 2024  
Brigette ace
Awesome shot
They’re very funny to watch
January 7th, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
No wonder you were able to get some sensational photos! They are absolutely charming!
January 7th, 2024  
