Photo 2575
We both moved on
I went back to the car and the cattle went back to where they came from. It was fun watching the calves who could barely see over the tall frass.
In the meanwhile the grass has been cut down too.
30th January 2024
30th Jan 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
cattle
