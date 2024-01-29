Previous
The big guys by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2574

The big guys

I still cannot get over the fact that we never saw even one of them on the game reserve. They are so popular and plentiful here.

There is a large dam behind them, hence all the Egyptian geese.
29th January 2024 29th Jan 24

Diana

Bill
Such magnificent animals. You are so lucky to have so much wildlife in your country.
January 29th, 2024  
