Photo 2573
Photo 2573
A loving family
They were so cute, always looking for each other and showing signs of tenderness.
28th January 2024
28th Jan 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
2566
2567
2568
2569
2570
2571
2572
2573
2571
2569
890
2578
2572
2570
2571
2573
Tags
lemurs
Babs
ace
So sweet but the baby looks too big to be hanging onto Mum
January 28th, 2024
