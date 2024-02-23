Sign up
Previous
Photo 2599
Amazing mother nature
At first mum and her calf were standing there on their own.
Other zebra were in the area, but not close by. As our vehicle approached, the others all went towards the two.
Our ranger said they stand around the baby to protect it. Any predator now sees so many stripes which confuse them and they cannot see the little one anymore.
I found that quite incredible as there were more on the way.
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful capture
February 23rd, 2024
