Amazing mother nature by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2599

Amazing mother nature

At first mum and her calf were standing there on their own.

Other zebra were in the area, but not close by. As our vehicle approached, the others all went towards the two.

Our ranger said they stand around the baby to protect it. Any predator now sees so many stripes which confuse them and they cannot see the little one anymore.

I found that quite incredible as there were more on the way.
23rd February 2024 23rd Feb 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful capture
February 23rd, 2024  
