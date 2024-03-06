Sign up
Previous
Photo 2611
Still trying my luck
to get a great bif which seems so difficult.
Although nowhere near perfect I like the lighting here and shadow here.
6th March 2024
6th Mar 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Photo Details
Album
Fun shots
Tags
sacret-ibis
Babs
ace
They look prettier in flight than they do on the ground don't they. Love the light on his wings
March 6th, 2024
Beverley
ace
It’s a great shot, lovely shadow and scenery
March 6th, 2024
