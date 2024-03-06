Previous
Still trying my luck by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2611

Still trying my luck

to get a great bif which seems so difficult.

Although nowhere near perfect I like the lighting here and shadow here.
6th March 2024 6th Mar 24

Diana

Babs ace
They look prettier in flight than they do on the ground don't they. Love the light on his wings
March 6th, 2024  
Beverley ace
It’s a great shot, lovely shadow and scenery
March 6th, 2024  
