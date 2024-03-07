Sign up
Previous
Photo 2612
A most colourful bird
which I have seen for the first time. It was standing on a little raised patch in the middle of the wetlands at Intaka Island.
I was so delighted and took way too many photos.
7th March 2024
7th Mar 24
3
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8768
photos
304
followers
137
following
Tags
african-purple-swamphen
Babs
ace
They are strange birds aren't they. As I was driving to the shopping centre this morning a purple swamphen just wandered across the road in front of me. Good job I was able to stop and let him cross.
March 7th, 2024
narayani
ace
They’re lovely aren’t they
March 7th, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
Amazing colors. Nothing like that here.
March 7th, 2024
