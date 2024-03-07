Previous
A most colourful bird by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2612

A most colourful bird

which I have seen for the first time. It was standing on a little raised patch in the middle of the wetlands at Intaka Island.

I was so delighted and took way too many photos.
7th March 2024 7th Mar 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Babs ace
They are strange birds aren't they. As I was driving to the shopping centre this morning a purple swamphen just wandered across the road in front of me. Good job I was able to stop and let him cross.
March 7th, 2024  
narayani ace
They’re lovely aren’t they
March 7th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
Amazing colors. Nothing like that here.
March 7th, 2024  
