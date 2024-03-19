Previous
Are you still there by ludwigsdiana
Are you still there

Gizmo was not going to budge and entertain the visitors.
19th March 2024 19th Mar 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
narayani
Beautiful markings
March 19th, 2024  
Annie D
stunning bird
March 19th, 2024  
Walks @ 7
What a gorgeous one, we have a pair that roost near us as we hear them now and then.
March 19th, 2024  
gloria jones
Fabulous feather details
March 19th, 2024  
