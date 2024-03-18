Previous
All shook up by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2623

All shook up

as he just got the last bit of water out of those feathers.
18th March 2024 18th Mar 24

Diana

winghong_ho
Lovely capture.
March 18th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
He's looking a bit ruffled
March 18th, 2024  
