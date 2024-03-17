Sign up
Photo 2622
Andy having his say
after he landed. He does not seem about and id about to take off again.
17th March 2024
17th Mar 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
yellow-billed-kite
