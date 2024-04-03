Sign up
Previous
Photo 2639
On a field nearby
belonging to a wine and animal farm. I was surprised to see this Emu walking up and down, occasionally picking at something in the grass
3rd April 2024
3rd Apr 24
0
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8876
photos
301
followers
141
following
723% complete
View this month »
Tags
vredenheim
