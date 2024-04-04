Sign up
Photo 2640
Lunch time
at Eagle Encounters. It is always special to see how some birds enjoy their bits of chicken.
4th April 2024
4th Apr 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
juvenile-black-shouldered-kite
Beverley
ace
Love this, thé look in his eye is captivating, such beautiful detail
Lovely to see before my day begins…
April 4th, 2024
Babs
ace
Nice timing, it looks so elegant.
April 4th, 2024
