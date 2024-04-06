Previous
Enjoying the honeusuckle by ludwigsdiana
Enjoying the honeusuckle

I was surprised to see the white eye there as the plant is quite low on the ground.

I was photographing flowers and had the wrong lens on, but made the most of it.
6th April 2024 6th Apr 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Babs ace
What a great shot fav
April 6th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Such a gorgeous photo
April 6th, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
The photo is perfection!
April 6th, 2024  
