Previous
Photo 2645
Parent and chick
were foraging in the long grass, until they heard me.
I used a light painting effect in befunky.
9th April 2024
9th Apr 24
1
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8900
photos
299
followers
142
following
724% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Fun shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue-cranes-national-bird
Babs
ace
Nice editing
April 9th, 2024
