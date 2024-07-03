Sign up
Previous
Photo 2730
Sitting at a nearby dam
waiting to see if there is anything edible in the water.
I spotted him when driving by and made a quick stop.
3rd July 2024
3rd Jul 24
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
african-darter
