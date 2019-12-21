Sign up
Photo 1072
Another Protea
looking a bit different after two days. When I saw t a week later, it was all brown.
21st December 2019
21st Dec 19
2
1
Diana Ludwigs
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3227
photos
231
followers
170
following
293% complete
4
2
1
Special to me
DC-FZ80
27th November 2019 4:47pm
Tags
prote-hidden-valley
PhotoCrazy
ace
Beautiful!
December 21st, 2019
Taffy
ace
Well composed, great details!
December 21st, 2019
