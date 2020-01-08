Previous
Spotted Eagle Owl by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1090

Spotted Eagle Owl

sitting on the neighbours roof. Minky was sitting on the wall to the left and the Owl kept on peeping over towards her.
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

Diana

Photo Details

