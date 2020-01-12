Previous
Mallard taking a bath by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1094

Mallard taking a bath

I was very surprised to see this at a local pond, as we do not have many in our area. He was flapping his wings rather rapidly so the pic is not too clear.
12th January 2020 12th Jan 20

Diana

