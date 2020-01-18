Previous
Firespotters at Stellenbosch Flying Club. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1100

Firespotters at Stellenbosch Flying Club.

As we are having a heatwave and everything is so dry, they regularly go up to check out if there are any fires in the mountains.

Sorry for crowding the feed today, but we had no power yesterday morning, I simply forgot in the afternoon ;-)
Diana

