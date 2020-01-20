Sign up
Photo 1102
Lanner Falcon
taken at Eagle Encounters. Fortunately it is just down the road from me and I have taken out a yearly pass. I need to practise getting them in the air. Taken on the 'freeze animal motion' setting on my camera.
20th January 2020
20th Jan 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details
Album
Special to me
Taken
15th January 2020 4:34pm
Tags
lanner-falcon-ea-freeze-motion
