Previous
Next
Vineyard where the grapes came from. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1105

Vineyard where the grapes came from.

Far in the distance towards the right, is the Hottentots mountain range and just off centre the Helderberg.
23rd January 2020 23rd Jan 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
302% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise