African Harrier Hawk (Gymnogene) by ludwigsdiana
African Harrier Hawk (Gymnogene)

at Eagle Encounters. As this bird is rather shy, there were chicken pieces hidden in the tree trunk for it to find. So there was a lot of fluttering and action.
29th January 2020 29th Jan 20

Superb captures
January 29th, 2020  
