Previous
Next
White Tiger Cub by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1116

White Tiger Cub

enjoying it's meal at Vredenheim. It was the first time that I have seen one. I had to stick the lens of my small camera through the fence to get a shot. I wish the grass was not so high ;-)
3rd February 2020 3rd Feb 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
305% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pigeons Farm ace
Wow this little guy was at a winery? Did I google that right? Such a cute little guy, but I still would be very weary of him :)
February 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise