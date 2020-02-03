Sign up
Photo 1116
White Tiger Cub
enjoying it's meal at Vredenheim. It was the first time that I have seen one. I had to stick the lens of my small camera through the fence to get a shot. I wish the grass was not so high ;-)
3rd February 2020
3rd Feb 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
whit-tiger-cub-bone-vredenheim
Pigeons Farm
ace
Wow this little guy was at a winery? Did I google that right? Such a cute little guy, but I still would be very weary of him :)
February 3rd, 2020
