Photo 1128
Valentine's dinner at our Golf club.
We have been without power for 7 hours now and have no idea when it will be back! Sorry for not commenting, as Ionly have limited data 😥
15th February 2020
15th Feb 20
0
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3395
photos
245
followers
175
following
309% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Special to me
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
14th February 2020 7:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
view-and-food-was-good
