Anything to get at that feeder by ludwigsdiana
Anything to get at that feeder

this little White eye must have thought. The much larger Weavers were there so he had to be careful. that fence used to be covered with Plumbago, but most of it has died during the drought.
16th February 2020 16th Feb 20

Diana

Wylie ace
We have a version of this little bird we call a silver eye! Its working hard for a feed! Lovely DOF
February 16th, 2020  
