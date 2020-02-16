Sign up
Photo 1129
Anything to get at that feeder
this little White eye must have thought. The much larger Weavers were there so he had to be careful. that fence used to be covered with Plumbago, but most of it has died during the drought.
16th February 2020
16th Feb 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Tags
white-eye-fence-feeder-plumbago
Wylie
ace
We have a version of this little bird we call a silver eye! Its working hard for a feed! Lovely DOF
February 16th, 2020
