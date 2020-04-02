Sign up
Photo 1175
Thoughtful hubby
bought me a lovely bouquet of roses after the kids left to go back overseas. It is always a sad time for me, especially now with covid-19. Fortunately they went into self isolation and are all well.
2nd April 2020
2nd Apr 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Junko Y
ace
And so beautifully presented to your viewers! I like your composition and your processing to show off the beauty of your thoughtful hubby's gift. I'm curious -- did you place the rose on a mirror or glass? And what do you use for processing?
April 2nd, 2020
Diana
ace
@jyokota
Thanks so much Junko, it is on a mirror and I used a texture of 2lil Owls. All my editing is done in Topaz Studio and I use PS for playing around ;-)
April 2nd, 2020
Babs
ace
Beautiful, what a thoughtful hubby. I think he is definitely a keeper.
April 2nd, 2020
Desi
Gorgeous. Wonderful hubby
April 2nd, 2020
Junko Y
ace
@ludwigsdiana
-- thx for info. Sigh. All that editing is too advanced for me! Although I could get a mirror . . .
April 2nd, 2020
