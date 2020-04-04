Sign up
Photo 1177
A Valentines Rose
on the dinner table at our golf club. I took it home and now it will feature on this page every Saturday.
Back to the archives due to lockdown.
4th April 2020
4th Apr 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
3541
photos
251
followers
182
following
5
1
1
Special to me
DC-FZ80
15th February 2020 12:19pm
pink-rose-valentine-dinner
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh it's so perfect! - I think we could all find many treasures in our archives
April 4th, 2020
