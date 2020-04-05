Previous
Next
Decayed Rose by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1178

Decayed Rose

I kept one rose out of the bouquet for the decay challenge. It will now feature here every Sunday.
I added a texture of 2lil owls
5th April 2020 5th Apr 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
322% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Marnie ace
Soft, delicate and gorgeous.
April 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise