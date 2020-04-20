Sign up
Photo 1193
Gum flowers
such wonderful spikey little flowers.
20th April 2020
20th Apr 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
Special to me
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
6th February 2020 1:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gum-flower-bud-popping
Brigette
ace
Beautiful
April 20th, 2020
Annie D
ace
they're a fav of mine
April 20th, 2020
