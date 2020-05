The buds of a Cape Rough skinned Lemon

It is the oldest variety in SA. The were brought here from ST Helena in the 17th century and planted in the Cape Town gardens of Jan van Riebeeck. He was the Dutch Collonial administrator. The Lemons were popular with sailors as it was useful for combating scurvy.

The tree is in my neighbours garden and Lemons will feature every Wednesday in this album.