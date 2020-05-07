Previous
Dikkops in the Olive grove by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1210

Dikkops in the Olive grove

This couple have been living under that tree on and off for so many years now. There are about 40 of them here regularly.
7th May 2020 7th May 20

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
it's great when you get to know particular wild animals isn't it :)
May 7th, 2020  
