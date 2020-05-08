Sign up
Photo 1211
Springbuck
in the Olive grove right behind the fence. Minky was so fascinated and sat hiding behind the plumbago watching this new invasion of her playground.
8th May 2020
8th May 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
24th April 2020 10:34am
Tags
springbuck-at-our-fence
Elizabeth
ace
You are so fortunate to have such beautiful wildlife in your backyard!
May 8th, 2020
tony gig
fabulous shot...fav
May 8th, 2020
