Photo 1221
Dietes or Indigenous Iris
amazing how suddenly they all open and just as suddenly all are gone again.
18th May 2020
18th May 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
dietes-last-flowers-in-garden
Pigeons Farm
ace
So much detail and beauty in this.
May 18th, 2020
