Previous
Next
Dietes or Indigenous Iris by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1221

Dietes or Indigenous Iris

amazing how suddenly they all open and just as suddenly all are gone again.
18th May 2020 18th May 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
334% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pigeons Farm ace
So much detail and beauty in this.
May 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise