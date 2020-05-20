Sign up
Photo 1223
The Lemons are growing
very well. Interesting to see how they take shape out of the blossom.
20th May 2020
20th May 20
2
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3680
photos
258
followers
187
following
335% complete
1216
1217
1218
1219
1220
1221
1222
1223
1223
1221
1231
1224
1222
1232
1225
1223
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Special to me
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
7th May 2020 11:04am
Privacy
Public
Tags
lemon-buds-blossom
Jennifer Eurell
Your lucky - the wasps got into our citrus this year - lemons battling, but just about all the oranges and mandarins have fallen to the ground.
May 20th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
What a great capture of details.
May 20th, 2020
