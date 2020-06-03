Previous
Cotyledon orbiculata by ludwigsdiana
Cotyledon orbiculata

or Pigs ears as they are known here. They started to flower a few weeks ago and break out in an abundance of these pretty bell like flowers. They flower all through winter and I will post them here every Wednesday.
Diana

I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
