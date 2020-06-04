Previous
Next
Hello, I'm a Rock Dove by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1238

Hello, I'm a Rock Dove

sitting on the pergola. They seldom come so close and I rarely get to see one here. For some reason two of them were regular visitors.
4th June 2020 4th Jun 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
339% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
well hello lovey dovey!
June 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise